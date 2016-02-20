Philips 2016 TV range: Full HD, Ultra HD 4K, HDR, Ambilight, and more

Philips TVs have returned with a new, varied range.

The new range includes sizes going from 24-inches to 75-inches and include sFull HD TVs as well as Ultra HD 4K sets. The 4K TVs run the latest version of Android TV OS, and some of them support high dynamic range content to boot. But none will be labeled with the UHD Alliance’s new UHD Premium standard, which requires a peak brightness of 1000 nits, as they max 700 nits.

They do comply with UHD Alliance’s HDR 10 open standard and will be able to process Amazon Video’s HDR as well as upcoming Ultra HD Blu-rays. Speaking of HDR, Philips' HDR lineup is comprised of HDR Plus and HDR Premium. HDR-compatible TVs with HDR Plus offer a peak brightness of 400 nits, while HDR Premium offers a full 700 nits. There's also HDR upscaling.

HDR upscaling boosts colour, brightness, and contrast - allowing the content to be viewed in HDR. Beyond that, Philips brought back Ambilux with the 8901 series. It involves LEDs on the edges of the TV. They display the screen’s colours on your wall, making the TV’s image appear larger or like a bleeding image. The new Ambilight Projection uses nine rear projectors.

So, without further adieu, here's Philips' 2016 TV range and its availability:

4000 series

Full HD

HD ready and Full HD

22 inch, 24 inch

50Hz frame rate

Direct-lit LED

5211 series

Full HD

24 inch

50Hz frame rate

Direct-lit LED

Integrated Bluetooth speaker base

5501 series

Full HD

32 inch, 40 inch, 43 inch, 49 inch

50Hz frame rate

Direct-lit LED

Android TV

6400 series

Ultra HD

32 inch

100Hz frame rate

Direct-lit LED

Ambilight 2

Android TV

6101 series

Ultra HD

43 inch, 49 inch, 55 inch

100Hz frame rate

Direct-lit LED

HDR Plus

Android TV

6401 series

Ultra HD

43 inch, 49 inch, 55 inch

100Hz frame rate

Direct-lit LED

Ambilight 2

HDR Plus

Android TV

6501 series

Ultra HD

43 inch, 49 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch

200Hz frame rate

Direct-lit LED

Ambilight 2

HDR Plus

Android TV

6561 series

Ultra HD

65 inch

200Hz frame rate

Direct-lit LED

Ambilight 3

HDR Plus

Android TV

7101 series

Ultra HD

49 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch

200Hz frame rate

Edge-lit LED

Ambilight 3

HDR Plus

Android TV

7181 series

Ultra HD

49 inch, 55 inch

200Hz frame rate

Edge-lit LED

Ambilight 3

HDR Plus

Integrated soundbar

Android TV

7601 series

Ultra HD

65 inch

200Hz frame rate

Direct-lit LED

Ambilight 3

HDR Premium

Android TV

8601 series

Ultra HD

55 inch, 65inch

200Hz frame rate

Edge-lit LED

Ambilight 4

HDR Premium

Detachable speakers

Android TV

8901 series

Ultra HD

65 inch

200Hz frame rate

Edge-lit LED

Ambilight Projection (Ambilux)

HDR Plus