Philips 2016 TV range: Full HD, Ultra HD 4K, HDR, Ambilight, and more

|
Philips TVs have returned with a new, varied range.

The new range includes sizes going from 24-inches to 75-inches and include sFull HD TVs as well as Ultra HD 4K sets. The 4K TVs run the latest version of Android TV OS, and some of them support high dynamic range content to boot. But none will be labeled with the UHD Alliance’s new UHD Premium standard, which requires a peak brightness of 1000 nits, as they max 700 nits.

They do comply with UHD Alliance’s HDR 10 open standard and will be able to process Amazon Video’s HDR as well as upcoming Ultra HD Blu-rays. Speaking of HDR, Philips' HDR lineup is comprised of HDR Plus and HDR Premium. HDR-compatible TVs with HDR Plus offer a peak brightness of 400 nits, while HDR Premium offers a full 700 nits. There's also HDR upscaling.

HDR upscaling boosts colour, brightness, and contrast - allowing the content to be viewed in HDR. Beyond that, Philips brought back Ambilux with the 8901 series. It involves LEDs on the edges of the TV. They display the screen’s colours on your wall, making the TV’s image appear larger or like a bleeding image. The new Ambilight Projection uses nine rear projectors.

So, without further adieu, here's Philips' 2016 TV range and its availability:

Philips 2016: Full HD TVs

4000 series

  • Full HD
  • HD ready and Full HD
  • 22 inch, 24 inch
  • 50Hz frame rate
  • Direct-lit LED

5211 series

  • Full HD
  • 24 inch
  • 50Hz frame rate
  • Direct-lit LED
  • Integrated Bluetooth speaker base

5501 series

  • Full HD
  • 32 inch, 40 inch, 43 inch, 49 inch
  • 50Hz frame rate
  • Direct-lit LED
  • Android TV

6400 series

  • Ultra HD
  • 32 inch
  • 100Hz frame rate
  • Direct-lit LED
  • Ambilight 2
  • Android TV

Philips 2016: 4K TVs

6101 series

  • Ultra HD
  • 43 inch, 49 inch, 55 inch
  • 100Hz frame rate
  • Direct-lit LED
  • HDR Plus
  • Android TV

6401 series

  • Ultra HD
  • 43 inch, 49 inch, 55 inch
  • 100Hz frame rate
  • Direct-lit LED
  • Ambilight 2
  • HDR Plus
  • Android TV

6501 series

  • Ultra HD
  • 43 inch, 49 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch
  • 200Hz frame rate
  • Direct-lit LED
  • Ambilight 2
  • HDR Plus
  • Android TV

6561 series

  • Ultra HD
  • 65 inch
  • 200Hz frame rate
  • Direct-lit LED
  • Ambilight 3
  • HDR Plus
  • Android TV

7101 series

  • Ultra HD
  • 49 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch
  • 200Hz frame rate
  • Edge-lit LED
  • Ambilight 3
  • HDR Plus
  • Android TV

7181 series

  • Ultra HD
  • 49 inch, 55 inch
  • 200Hz frame rate
  • Edge-lit LED
  • Ambilight 3
  • HDR Plus
  • Integrated soundbar
  • Android TV

7601 series

  • Ultra HD
  • 65 inch
  • 200Hz frame rate
  • Direct-lit LED
  • Ambilight 3
  • HDR Premium
  • Android TV

8601 series

  • Ultra HD
  • 55 inch, 65inch
  • 200Hz frame rate
  • Edge-lit LED
  • Ambilight 4
  • HDR Premium
  • Detachable speakers
  • Android TV

8901 series

  • Ultra HD
  • 65 inch
  • 200Hz frame rate
  • Edge-lit LED
  • Ambilight Projection (Ambilux)
  • HDR Plus

Philips 2016: Pricing and availability

  • Philips' TVs will come to market in Europe and Russia in the Q2 2016.
  • The 5501 Full HD series will be available in May, while he 6400 series will be out a month sooner.
  • The 6401, 6501, 6561, 7101, and 7181 4K TV series will be out in April, and the 7601 4K series will be out in July. The 8601 and 8901 4K TV series will be available in February and March, respectively.
  • There's no word yet on pricing.
