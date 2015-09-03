Philips AmbiLux TV uses nine rear projectors to turn your wall into a mega screen

Philips has announced a world first in its AmbiLux TV projection system. This uses nine pico projectors to bring the wall behind the television to life.

The 65-inch 4K television uses its built-in Ambilight projection system to project the onscreen image, motion and colour onto the rear wall surrounding the set.

The previous Ambilight used LEDs on the rear of the television to create a coloured halo of light that matched the image on the screen. The new AmbiLux uses projectors to extend the image onto the wall beyond the confines of the TV. Thanks to a super-thin bezel the image should blend into the wall image created by the projectors.

The Ambilight experience extends beyond the television thanks to Philips Hue meaning the entire room can be bathed in the same light for a 360-degree experience.

The AmbiLux experience extends to music as well. Amiblight Music Mode creates a light halo that reacts to the dynamics of music played through the television. This applies to streaming via Spotify, playing through USB or a music channel. Colours can be chosen individually or randomising is an option in party mode.

The television uses Philips processing to upscale images to UHD and also runs the Android operating system meaning a wide selection of apps easily accessed from the remote's QWERTY keyboard, swipe pad and the TV's speech recognition smarts.

Release date and pricing have not been announced.

