TP Vision: 90 per cent of Philips Android TVs get connected

TP Vision, the license holder for Philips televisions and one of the largest display manufacturers around, today talked about the adoption of Android TV and the impact that has on its smart TVs.

Talking at the IFA 2015 Global Press Conference in Malta, Marc Harmsen, global marketing director of TP Vision, confirmed that internet connection rates on Android TV-equipped sets sits at 90 per cent.

That's a healthy step up over the previous generation of smart TVs, where Philips found that only around 60 per cent of smart TVs got connected to the internet.

In isolation, this might be a reflection of shifting trends in content consumption, but it may also be an indictor that the Android TV platform that Philips is having its functions used, where previous smart TVs were not.

There will be Philips TVs powered by Android TV across the range in 2015, from the entry-level 5500 series, up to the UHD models at the top of the range. In total, there are 38 different models of Android TV, of which 17 offer ultra high-definition and those are just the TVs for the first half of 2015.

TP Vision plans to expand the offering with more Android TVs in the second half of 2015. We're guessing there will be announcements made at IFA 2015 in September.