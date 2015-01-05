All Philips TVs for 2015 will be powered by Android Lollipop

TP Vision has announced that all of its 2015 Philips TVs will be powered by the latest version of Android, Lollipop.

Philips TVs powered by Android proved to be quite a draw at IFA in Berlin last year and they are bound to be at the CES consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas this week, especially as they will now run a version of Lollipop instead.

There will be Full HD and 4K Ultra HD sets in the line-up and each will offer access to the Google Play Store and the dedicated Philips Smart TV app store for applications that don't quite make the transition from tablet to large screen. Netflix, for example, will be available as a standalone app, especially on UHD tellies as they will offer 4K streaming.

Using Android Lollipop as the TVs operating system opens up the potential for developers to consider home displays when building their software. It uses the same SDK as conventional mobile devices.

"We want to leverage the advantage of being a pioneer member of Android’s large, fast growing eco-system. It attracts a huge base of developers, who now can easily adapt their apps for different types of devices including TVs," said Albert Mombarg, head of smart TV at TP Vision.

The Philips TVs powered by Android will also feature an improved graphical interface, thanks to the Lollipop upgrade.

They will be released in Europe first and TP Vision also has plans to introduce Philips TVs powered by Android into the Latin American market.