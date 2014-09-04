TP Vision announces UHD Philips TVs for all budgets, 4K for all starts here

TP Vision has expanded its range of Philips brand Ultra High Definition LED TVs by introducing three new ranges designed for people with different budgets.

All come with Ambilight, the brand's trademark LED lighting system that casts colours around the set that correspond to the action on it, and they are all powered by Android for their Smart TV fuctionality.

The 7900 range is the cheapest of the bunch but still has a 4K UHD resolution, two-sided Ambilight and superslim build. The sets in this line each utilise Philips' Pixel Precise Ultra HD picture engine that will upscale any source to 4K.

It also has 600Hz PMR Ultra response technology for smooth action with games, films and sports. Plus, there are twin digital tuners inside so users can record a different programme to the one they are watching onto a USB memory stick or hard drive.

The 9100 range is the top of the line and comes in 55- and 65-inch options. It features the enhanced Perfect Pixel Ultra HD picture quality engine and Ultra Resolution, a technology specifically designed to upscale non 4K content.

Motion is controlled by a 1,000Hz Perfect Motion Rate Ultra engine and contrast is improved through the Micro Dimming Pro tech. The 9100 series sets have four-sided Ambilight and a polished chrome Arc stand.

Finally, the Philips 8900 only comes in 55-inches but is curved as well as features much of the same top-end spec of the 9100 sets. Its Ambilight experience is three-sided.

READ: Philips joins curved TV revolution with Ultra HD 4K set of its own, adds Ambilight

The Android operating system for all of the TVs allows customers to download applications directly from the Google Play Store. All apps suitable for TV usage will be available, many of which being free, and that includes games and video streaming services, such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Philips own Smart TV offering is also accessible through all of the TVs. They will all be available in the “third quarter” (soon then) in the UK, Europe and Russia.