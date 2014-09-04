  Philips joins curved TV revolution with Ultra HD 4K set of its own, adds Ambilight

TP Vision has joined the ranks of Samsung and LG in announcing its own curved Ultra HD 4K TV. However, the Philips-branded television isn't just following the trend of bended displays, it's adding something unique. The Philips 55PU8909C will have Ambilight rear LED responsive lighting and Smart TV capabilities powered by Android.

The new TV effectively offers as future-proofed an experience as can be. Not only is it curved, which many believe gives the viewer a more even picture from edge to edge, but its Android operating system means it is compatible with Google Play and can therefore download multitudes of apps. It is also a 3D panel.

Its three-sided Ambilight changes the ambient lighting colours around the set to suit the on-screen action, while the 1000Hz Perfect Motion Rate Ultra and Ultra Resolution technologies combine to ensure pictures are smooth, crisp and sharp at all times.

The 8900 series TV comes with a "ribbon stand" with a polished chrome finish to help it stand out in a room. And control methods including voice, gesture and typing are available alongside the more conventional remote options.

The rear of the remote control, for example, includes a full keyboard for easy text entry - most useful for access to the internet.

Apps available from the off include Spotify - with Spotify Connect support - and Netflix. The OnLive game cloud streaming service will be available on its "powered by Android" platform.

The 55-inch Philips 8900 series curved TV will be available in Europe and Russia in the coming months.