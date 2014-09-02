  Philips TVs powered by Android to get OnLive cloud gaming service pre-installed

After announcing that its Philips TVs will come with Spotify Connect from the box, TP Vision has also signed a partnership with cloud gaming service OnLive.

All new models of Philips TVs powered by Android will come with the OnLive application pre-installed. It will work with Bluetooth x-input game controllers, including OnLive's own, or Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, so users will be able to play triple-A games without the need for a games console or gaming PC in the living room.

OnLive works by hosting games remotely on beefy gaming PCs and streaming live 720p video of the gameplay to the TV with as little lag as possible, the controls are then sent back through the 'net in order to move the on-screen action. In effect, it seems like the game is played locally, but everything - including game saves - is stored in the cloud.

The OnLive service has several different ways to subscribe, including CloudLift which links to a user's Steam account and offers cloud equivalents of many of the big games already owned. Save games work across both, so you can pick up and play the same game on your desktop PC, save it and then carry on in the living room on the Philips TV using the OnLive app.

There's also a PlayPack subscription that gives immediate access to more than 250 games. And a final subscription option - the OnLive Games Bundle - combines both. Prices are £4.95 a month for CloudLift, £6.95 a month for PlayPack, or £8.95 for both.

Games available include Tropico 5, the Batman: Arkaham trilogy, Grid Autosport and many more.

"We’re delighted to be partnering with TP Vision in this way,” said Bruce Grove, general manager at OnLive.

"This integration is indicative of our device strategy - we aim to be wherever players want to play their games. It also aligns extremely well with our imminent expansion in Nordic territories, where the Philips brand continues to be a market leader."

OnLive subscribers can also access their accounts and play their games through Android smartphones and tablets, PCs and Macs and through a dedicated OnLive micro-console. The company has also recently announced other partnerships with hardware manufacturers, including Mad Catz and Wikipad.

The Philips TVs with OnLive will be shown at the IFA trade show in Berlin over the coming few days. Pocket-lint will be there in force to bring you all the news and hands-ons as they happen. Make sure you bookmark our dedicated IFA 2014 hub page.