  Philips TVs first to declare love for Spotify Connect, TP Vision first manufacturer to include it

TP Vision has announced ahead of the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin that its Philips TVs powered by Android will feature Spotify Connect support.

It claims to be the first manufacturer to bring the service to Smart TVs, so users can stream music wirelessly to their sets from Spotify running on their tablets and smartphones.

Using the Spotify app on a device and a user's Spotify Premium account, it will be possible to instantly play any streamed music on compatible Philips Smart TVs from September. Music can also continue to be played even if taking a call or using other smartphone apps. It will even continue to play when the user's mobile device goes out of Wi-Fi range as it draws on the internet connection directly, rather than use a protocol such as Bluetooth.

All Philips TVs powered by Android will gain Spotify Connect integration.

"We believe that music should be accessible and playable from everywhere," said Pascal de Mul, global head of hardware partnerships at Spotify.

"I am delighted that we’re working together as partners on the next chapter, integrating Spotify Connect into Philips Smart TVs Powered by Android."

TP Vision will be demonstrating its latest Philips TVs powered by Android and with Spotify Connect at IFA in Berlin next week. Pocket-lint will be there in force to go hands-on. You will be able to read all about it on our dedicated IFA 2014 hub.