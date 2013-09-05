  Philips SoundStage: Compact speaker system in a TV pedestal, integrated Blu-ray player optional

Philips has announced the Philips SoundStage, a compact speaker system designed to sit under your TV. Launching two models at IFA 2013, the HTL4110B is a straight speaker pedestal, while the HTB4150B adds a 3D Blu-ray player into the mix.

Philips joins the likes of Orbitsound, Onkyo and Panasonic in wanting to boost the audio performance of your TV, without taking over your room with a bulky sound system or huge soundbar, instead turning to a smaller TV stand approach.

Both models of Philips SoundStage will support TVs up to 55 inches, meaning you can just plonk it on the top, so it's an easy addition to improve the sound quality of your home entertainment system.

The SoundStage has a wooden design, as it's made to be seen, and offers 2.1 virtual surround sound and an integrated subwoofer. There's support for Dolby Digital and DTS encoding.

There's an HDMI connection around the back, offering CEC control, but you'll also be able to tap your NFC device against the SoundStage to make a Bluetooth connection, so you can stream music from your smartphone or tablet.

The more advanced model offers the 3D Blu-ray player - meaning you can ditch your existing device and go with the one-box solution.

The HTL4110S is available for €249 (£210), but if you want the HTB4150B with the Blu-ray player, it will be €349.