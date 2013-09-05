Philips 65PFL9708 now official, the company's first 4K UHD TV

During its IFA 2013 press conference, Philips announced a TV that might seem familiar to regular Pocket-lint readers. The Philips 65PFL9708 is the company's first Ultra High Definition 4K set and it was unwittingly revealed as part of a release about EISA award nominees a few weeks ago.

Now more details are available. The 65-inch 4K TV has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and manufacturer TP Vision includes its Ultra Pixel HD Engine along with its own upscaling technology - Ultra Resolution - to ensure that the set is as proficient with 1080p Full HD content as it is with native UHD images. The LED display also has a refresh rate of 900Hz with the proprietary Perfect Motion Rate tech to help keep motion smooth and natural.

As well as being future-proofed for 4K video when it becomes more readily available, the 9708 includes Philips Smart TV platform, expands with Cloud TV features. The remote also integrates a full keyboard, so inputting text should be easier.

Miracast and SimplyShare are supported through built-in Wi-Fi.

"Offering an Ultra High Definition TV means more than providing a TV with eight million pixels," said Scott Housley, global head of product strategy at TP Vision.

"To meet users’ high expectations on UHD it is absolutely vital to implement world-class picture processing features as we have on our new Philips 9000 series UHD TVs."

The Philips 65PFL9708 will retail for 4,999 euros (£4,229) and is available in Europe and Russia now. It is joined by an 84-inch model (84PFL9708) that retails for 14,999 euros.