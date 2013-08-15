  Philips UHD TV plans to include 65PLF9708, scheduled for 5 September launch

Philips' future ultra high definition TV plans have been revealed, with the Philips 65PLF9708 television winning the European Ultra HD TV 2013-2014 award before it has even been publicly announced.

With news coming out of the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) awards, Philips has announced that the set scooped the gong, before going on to say that more details will be revealed at the company's IFA 2013 press conference in September.

That does at least confirm that Philips is lining up a 65-inch ultra high definition television, so if you're a fan of Philips (or TP Vision) sets and are looking to get that Ambilight experience with your super-sharp content, then you won't have to wait too long.

Philips says that the 65PFL9708 will be available at a price "significantly lower" than previous UHD models launched; currently you can buy a Samsung UE65F9000 UHD TV from Currys, for example, but it is priced at £5,999.

"With Ultra HD content the Philips 65PFL9708 offers astonishing depth and clarity and its upscaling talents improve the quality of Blu-ray, DVD and direct broadcast sources. Passive 3D images on this 65-inch TV also look razor-sharp thanks to the screen's greater resolution," said the EISA judges.

"Other picture quality highlights include a robust edge LED system and superb brightness, contrast and motion performance, while Ambilight XL illumination makes the whole experience more immersive."

There are no more details to be had at the moment, but we'll be at the official launch on 5 September at IFA 2013 to bring you all the information, hopefully confirming that more affordable price.