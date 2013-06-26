  1. Home
Philips Fidelio Soundbar HTL9100 launches for £699, merging style with 5.1-surround sound

|
Philips has launched the Philips Fidelio Soundbar HTL9100, catering to home cinema and style lovers with the system's sleek and detachable speakers that offer easy conversion from virtual to 5.1-surround sound.

Originally unveiled at CES 2013, the soundbar is now available for £699. The company said in January that the soundbar would launch in May, so its arrival is a bit late. However, for the expense, you get Philips' first soundbar under the Fidelio premium audio brand.

Philips called its new product a "chic and subtle device that makes a loud statement as the beautifully crafted, perfect addition to any living room".

Read: Philips Fidelio Soundbar offers detachable speakers for proper 5.1 surround sound

The Philips Fidelio Soundbar HTL9100 notably offers a wireless system and subwoofer, based on proprietary wireless technology, so the uncompressed audio signal will not interfere with nearby Bluetooth or Wi-Fi devices.

Philips said the wireless subwoofer featured its patented DoubleBASS technology for "deep and powerful bass performance", while the speakers have internal 2-cell lithium polymer rechargeable batteries for up to 10 hours of listening. The soundbar also sports built-in Bluetooth connectivity and two HDMI ports.

Philips is hoping to attract consumers "seeking the combination of style, convenience and the authentic home-cinema experience - via the unique choice of detachable speakers and surround sound on demand".

