  Philips Fidelio Soundbar HTL9100 launches for £699, merging style with 5.1-surround sound

Philips has launched the Philips Fidelio Soundbar HTL9100, catering to home cinema and style lovers with the system's sleek and detachable speakers that offer easy conversion from virtual to 5.1-surround sound.

Originally unveiled at CES 2013, the soundbar is now available for £699. The company said in January that the soundbar would launch in May, so its arrival is a bit late. However, for the expense, you get Philips' first soundbar under the Fidelio premium audio brand.

Philips called its new product a "chic and subtle device that makes a loud statement as the beautifully crafted, perfect addition to any living room".

Read: Philips Fidelio Soundbar offers detachable speakers for proper 5.1 surround sound

The Philips Fidelio Soundbar HTL9100 notably offers a wireless system and subwoofer, based on proprietary wireless technology, so the uncompressed audio signal will not interfere with nearby Bluetooth or Wi-Fi devices.

Philips said the wireless subwoofer featured its patented DoubleBASS technology for "deep and powerful bass performance", while the speakers have internal 2-cell lithium polymer rechargeable batteries for up to 10 hours of listening. The soundbar also sports built-in Bluetooth connectivity and two HDMI ports.

Philips is hoping to attract consumers "seeking the combination of style, convenience and the authentic home-cinema experience - via the unique choice of detachable speakers and surround sound on demand".