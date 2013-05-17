Philips PicoPix PPX 3610 projector lets you ditch the PC, runs Android

The Philips PicoPix PPX 3610 pocket projector will let you do away with your PC, packing in Wi-Fi networking and running on the Android OS. We caught up with the Philips projector at Digital Summer 2013.

The diminutive device measures 105 x 105 x 31.5mm and weighs just 284g, so you can just slip it into a big pocket or bag, while the internal battery - good for twp hours of projection - means it's properly mobile.

The DLP projector will give you 100 lumens when connected to the mains, or 55 lumens from the battery, with a screen size of up to 120-inches. It isn't high definition, offering 854 x 480 pixels, but at this size you have to make a compromise somewhere.

What's more interesting is that this projector can work completely independently. Running Android 2.3.1, the inclusion of an OS means it can handle files from connected USB drives, as well as giving native support for a mouse and keyboard, should you wish.

Running Android also means you can access a browser, connecting to the internet via Wi-Fi, and other basic functions, with support for office documents (pdf, doc, ppt, xls) and various media file formats too, as well as DLNA support. In our quick play the slightly dated version of Android looked a little clunky, but it is functional at least and Philips has skinned it with a user interface to make basic functions look nice enough.

Besides the USB connection, there's mini HDMI and SD card support too, and 4GB of internal memory. If you choose, you can connect your smartphone with Android and iPhone apps for remote control.

The Philips PicoPix PPX 3610 will be available in July 2013, but there's no firm word on pricing, but it appears to be on pre-order in Europe for €499, so we'd expect it to be somewhere around £420.