Philips 9000 series TV copies moth's eye for screen tech

TP Vision, the company that now makes televisions for Philips - has announced an update to the Philips 9000 series at IFA in Berlin, Germany.

The new model will offer the company's three-sided Ambilight Spectra XL technology alongside something Philips is calling it's Moth Eye Filter that works to reduce reflection on the screen.

Available in two sizes; 46 and 60-inch versions, the TVs to be named the Philips 46PFL9707 and Philips 60PFL9607 boast a number of clever technologies to make your viewing pleasure oh so much better.

That includes Micro Dimming Premium for excellent contrast and vivid colours, Flicker Free 3D for a flicker free Full HD 3D experience, and a 1200Hz PMR motion picture enhancement for superb motion sharpness.

"Bionic technology Moth Eye Filter reduces reflections on the screen. The Moth Eye Filter copies the nanostructure found in a moth’s eye to create a highly efficient anti-reflective screen surface," says Philips.

While it's trying to reduce the light in one place it is trying to boost it in another. The 9000 series Smart LED TVs come with three-sided Ambilight Spectra XL.

If you aren't aware, the Philips technology projects a glow of light from the back of the screen on to the surrounding wall. The colour and brightness of the light are automatically adapted to match the content shown on the TV screens.

Like Sony's SimuView technology, gamers will be able to use the 3D element of the television to see two screens at once when playing 2D games.

The Active 3D-enabled Philips TV also offers Smart TV services including catch-up TV, access to online video stores, web browsing, apps and USB recording. Users can pause their TV programme or record digital content by connecting a USB hard disk to the TV.

The models are compatible with the Philips MyRemote App, an app for Android and iOS mobile devices.

The new Philips 9000 series models are expected in the shops before Christmas in the UK.