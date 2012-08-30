Philips 6900 Smart TVs ditch the frame

TP Vision - the company that now makes TVs for Philips - announced at the Philips IFA press conference today that it is to offer a new series of Philips PFL6900 Smart TVs that ditch the frame.

"The frameless panel is set in an unobtrusive 1.2mm rim of brushed, anodized aluminium allowing for a truly immersive cinema viewing experience," explains Philips. "The TVs are rounded off at the bottom by a small black chamfer with brushed-look finish,"

Following in the footsteps of LG and Samsung, which went borderless some time ago, the new televisions are only 35mm thick come with Philips two-sided Ambilight technology. They will also offer an array of Smart TV tricks alongside 3D support.

The 3D-enabled Philips PFL6900 Smart TVs provide services including catch-up TV, access to online video stores, web browsing, apps and USB recording and users can pause their TV programme or record digital content by connecting a USB hard disk to the TV.

The PFL6900 models are compatible with Philips’ MyRemote App, an app for Android and iOS mobile devices.

The PFL6900 models will be available in 42 and 47-inch models.

As with Sony's SimuView technology, gamers will be able to use the 3D element of the television to see two screens at once when playing 2D games.

Other tech specs include 600Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) four HDMI and three USB ports and Wi-Fi connectivity as standard.