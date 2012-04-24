Philips PicoPix 2480 projects 120-inch images

Plug the Philips PicoPix 2480 into your laptop, smartphone, camera or tablet and you’ll be able to project your content up to 120 inches in size.

While smartphones and tablets try to establish ways of transferring their content on to a bigger screen, Philips has gone old school.

Compact enough to fit in a small bag, the PicoPix 2480 has USB, HDMI, VGA, component and composite connectivity, an SD/SDHC slot and 2GB of internal memory.

Though you’ll be able to connect your own speakers via the 3.5mm jack the PicoPix 2480 actually has an integrated MP4 player and built-in speaker.

Yet what we really want to know is what’s the image quality like? Well not bad if Philips is to be believed.

Philips has used LED technology for a resolution of 854 x 480 and a contrast ratio of 1000:1 even when images, videos and games are projected to the maximum 120 inches.

With two hours battery life you might want to have a power source nearby if you’re projecting a feature-length film, for example, but for boring - we mean showing - your friends and family your holiday snaps blown up, it should do the job.

Available from Currys, PC World and various online stores including Dixons and John Lewis the Philips PicoPix 2480 will set you back around £299.99

What do you think to the PicoPix 2480? Let us know your thoughts.