Philips TV: 'Here to stay and to grow', says TP Vision

Maarten de Vries, CEO of the newly formed TP Vision company, comprised of TPV and Philips television, took to the stage today at the IFA Global Press Conference to clarify the direction the TV company will be taking.

Talking under the banner "here to stay and to grow" the message was clear. Rather than stepping away from the TV business, TPVision is looking to expand on the achievements chalked up by Philips to date.

TPVision is aiming to strengthen its position, eyeing top three spots across all their markets. There will be an effort to grow in the "hospitality" segment (ie, hotels), with Philips already in 80 per cent of hotel chains or groups in Europe.

De Vries outlined future sets would focus on Smart TV, with 80 per cent of the 2012 portfolio of Philips TVs featuring smart features and stating that 60 per cent of owners were using smart features daily. The user interaction and design are also key aspects for future devices.

TP Vision will also be working with partners in Philips, to ensure "seamless integration" with things like the Philips home cinema soundbars and audio products.

Reinforcing this message, Weibo Vaartjes, EVP and general manager Philips Consumer Lifestyle, took to the stage to confirm that Philips would be working closely with partners at TP Vision to ensure consistency in things like design and control, so you don't end up with a collection of mis-matched products.