Philips HMP2000 brings Netflix to your dumb TV

|
It may look like a door-wedge but the Philips HMP2000 has the skills to make even the oldest TV smart. Well, the oldest TV packing a HDMI port at least....

Taking the Apple route of going diddy for a streaming solution, the HMP2000 measures just 90 x 50 x 100mm but trumps the Cupertino company's effort on the high-definition front by offering Full HD 1080p output as opposed to the 720p you'll get on Apple's hobby box.

It has built-in Wi-Fi for wireless picture and video streaming from your home network and there's a USB port on board too, which is handy if you've got a hard-drive full of media just waiting to plug and play.

philips hmp2000 brings netflix to your dumb tv image 2

Coming amid the thick of a UK Netflix boom, the HMP2000's timing couldn't be better and the remote has its own button dedicated to the Lovefilm rival. There's also a button on the remote for instant YouTube access.

At £49.99 it's definitely a cheap option for anyone looking to add some features to their telly box without forking out for a Smart Blu-ray player.

Whether it lives up to its billing remains to be seen though; Pocket-lint has one in hand (literally, as you can see in the picture) and we'll be giving you a comprehensive opinion once we've had time to play with it.

