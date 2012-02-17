Dual-view gaming with Philips 2012 TV line-up

Philips has gone TV launch crazy this week, detailing its brand spanking new 2012 range in one go. The pick of the bunch are the Philips 6000 and 7000 series (PFL6007 and PFL7007) that pack - among a wealth of other tech - dual-view, full-screen, two-player gaming action.

Similar to what we've seen before from the likes of the Sony PlayStation 3D Display, Philips' new top-dogs allow two players to see different images on screen. One pair 3D of glasses will let you see one image, while a second pair of glasses a second image on the same screen. It works by splitting the 3D signal (which is two images - left and right) and showing only what the left eye would normally see to one set of glasses and the other to the right set.

As well as the gaming antics, the 6000 and 7000 series pack embedded Wi-Fi for all your Philips-based smart TV fun and are, of course, 3D ready Full HD models.

The PFL7007, the daddy of the bunch, also boasts a 800Hz perfect motion rate, Philips' Pixel Precise HD processing, two sided Ambilight skills and a high-gloss panel.

The 6000 and 7000 series will land in Q2 (prices TBC) and will be available in a range of sizes from 32 inches up to 55 inches.

As well as this top-end range, Philips has also detailed the web-ready (not Wi-Fi) 4000 line-up boasting Pixel Plus HD processing and a 200Hz perfect motion rate; the 3500 series which gives you a 500,000:1 contrast ratio on a LED TV as small as 19 inches and the 3000 series which is an LCD range with 100Hz picture processing, 28.9 billion colour reproduction and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio.

It's Q2 releases across the board, we're still waiting on price info.