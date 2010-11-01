  1. Home
Philips Pronto dead and buried

Philips has announced the closure of its Pronto remote control brand and business off-shoot, effective immediately. It had been in the market for a strategic partner or buyer for this branch of the organisation, but was unable to find any suitable party, so has shut down Pronto for good.

Bizarrely, this comes mere days after representatives demonstrated to Pocket-lint the Philips Pronto Control Processor, an iPhone application and home automation box that can control a home cinema, lighting system and other electronic devices. It had the Linters excited about the future of Pronto remotes, prematurely, it now seems.

It's sad news for all tech fans, but perhaps more so to the teams and staff working for the brand.Philips has made the following statement: "In December 2009, Philips announced the intention to relocate some of its existing remote control activities in Leuven, Belgium to Asia. At the same time, the intention was communicated to investigate alternative strategic options for the Pronto business, as this activity no longer fits with the Philips strategy".

"Following thorough research, no suitable partner was found for the acquisition of these activities. As such, Philips confirms today that it will discontinue the Pronto product line and related activities".

"The Pronto business, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, serves the Custom Audio-Video Installation market with advanced control devices".

"Philips will engage in a dialogue with its social partners on the consequences for the involved personnel of this announcement".

It now looks as if bigger remote control brands Logitech and One For All have this end of the market all to themselves.

Why do you think that Pronto couldn't survive? Let us know in the comments below...

The iPhone app that controls your house

