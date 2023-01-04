Signify has announced a dedicated app for Samsung TVs that will sync your Philips Hue lighting with the action on screen.

The Philips Hue app for Samsung TVs means you can get an Ambilight-style effect without needing a Philips TV.

It works with all content played on a supported television, including videos streamed via other native apps, such as Netflix and Disney+. You essential match it to any Hue lighting you have around the room, including strip lighting behind the TV, and the app will created a colourful effect depending on what you're watching or playing.

Users can customise the effects too, with intensity and brightness able to be adjusted. It can also be set in either video or game mode, and auto-start when the TV is switched on.

Using the Philips Hue mobile app, lights can also be setup into an entertainment area around the TV, with their placement in a room able to be aped virtually on the app for an optimum experience.

"We’'e excited to bring the Philips Hue Sync TV app to Samsung TVs together with Philips Hue," said James Pi, head of Samsung's eperience planning group for its visual display business.

"This innovative app offers our users a new way of experiencing TV content by immersing themselves in their favorite movie or game. It brings entertainment via our TVs to a whole new level."

The Philips Hue Sync TV app will be available to download on 2022 Samsung TVs and newer from 5 January 2023. It costs £114.99 in a one-off payment.