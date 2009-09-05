Panasonic PT-AE4000 projector debuts

Panasonic has announced a new projector aimed at the "High end home cinema market" at this year's IFA in Berlin, Germany.

The PT-AE4000 according to Panasonic will deliver a "powerful home cinema experience with new red rich lamp, crisp detail reproduction, and professional-level tuning features"

The new projector comes with Panasonics new optical system and delivers 1080p (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) images, 1,600 lumen brightness, 80,000:1 contrast ration (up from 60,000 in the previous model) and 100Hz Intelligent Frame Creation blur reduction technology.

Home theatre enthusiasts can now benefit from a 2.35:1 wide aspect screen, eliminating the Cinemascope issue and bringing the original picture quality intended by film and TV directors to the domestic market.

The Panasonic PT-AE4000 LCD home cinema projector will be available from the end of October 2009 setting you back around £2000.