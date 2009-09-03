  Panasonic panels up with bigger V10 plasmas

Many may not have been able to afford them but just about all of us had a good old drool over Panasonic's V10 series of plasma TVs when they hit at the beginning of the year.

The good news is that those panel people are at it again with the addition of larger 58- and 65-inch models. The bad news, is that we're even less likely to have the money for them.

Prices have not been announced but with a dynamic contrast of 2,000,000:1, a frame rate of 600Hz and all the goodness of THX sound and VIERA CAST web content, we can safely say they won't be cheap.