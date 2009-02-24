Panasonic details Viera LCD 2009 line-up

Panasonic has reaffirmed its commitment to LCD TVs today, and unveiled six new Viera LCD models at the Panasonic Convention 2009 in Amsterdam.

This year’s Viera LCDs boast 800 lines of moving picture resolution thanks to Panasonic's 100Hz "Intelligent Frame Creation" technology. This feature detects and analyses on-screen movements, and as a result promises "sharp motion-image playback with minimal blurring".

The 2009 range will all also feature an IPS Alpha panel with large aperture ratio, for clearer pictures, 50,000:1 dynamic contrast and wide colour viewing angle.

At the top of the Viera 2009 LCD product line is the V10 series, which boasts a slim design, 32- and 37-inch screen sizes and a full house of networking functions.

These include "Viera Cast", a new service in Europe that will allow users to access the Internet through their TV, Viera "Image Viewer", for viewing pictures and movies from a digital camera or camcorder, "Viera Link", and DLNA connection for viewing media content from a networked PC.

The G15 is the only other TV in the line-up to boast the same full networking capabilities, and the only other TV in the line-up to have the new Viera Cast function. The G15 comes in just one size, at 37 inches, and features a black stand as opposed to the silver one on the V10.

Boasting just Viera Link and Viera Image Viewer are the G10, S10 and C10 series. The G10 will be available in 32- and 37-inch screen sizes, while the S10 will be available 32-, 37- and 42-inch screen sizes.

Interestingly, the C10 will feature an eco mode to reduce power consumption, adjusting the screen luminance according to room brightness, and will be available with 26- and 32-inch screens.

Finally, the X15 and X10 series will offer up the smaller models in the range, with the X10 available in 19-, 26- and 32- inch sizes, while the X15 is just available in 32 inches.

Prices and availability are yet to be confirmed for all of the models, but we'll keep you posted.