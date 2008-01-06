CES 2008: Panasonic previews DMP-50 Blu-ray player

Panasonic has previewed the DMP-BD50, the company's latest Blu-ray disc player at CES in Las Vegas.

The new player will offer 1080p image quality, lossless Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio and support Picture-in-Picture.

The BD50 also gets the new BD-Live function, which uses the internet to further "enhance" the consumer’s entertainment experience as well as employing the company's VIERA Link, a technology that allows the consumer to operate VIERA Link equipped home theatre components with a single remote.

The new player also features a SD Memory Card slot for easily transferring images from an HD camcorder or digital still camera via an SD Memory card.