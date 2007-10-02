  Panasonic: Six new DIGA Blu-ray and DVD Recorders

Panasonic has unveiled three new Blu-ray Disc recorders and three high-definition DVD recorders at CEATEC JAPAN 2007.

The new models, available in Japan on November 1st, claim to offer the longest hours of full HD recording in the world, as well as easy operation and connectivity with other AV kit.

The new recorders can store up to 18 hours of full HD video onto a 50 gigabyte double-layer Blu-ray Disc or up to 381 hours of full HD videos onto a 1 terabyte built-in hard disk drive.

The new Blu-ray recorders are the DMR-BW900 with 1TB HDD, the DMR-BW800 with 500GB HDD and the DMR-BW700 with 250GB HDD. The DMR-BW900 and the DMR-BW800 offer 1080p HD playback capability with a frame rate of 24 frames per second.

All three models will offer compatibility with BD-J, so users will be able to see the interactive features of BD movies, such as picture-in-picture video commentaries.

Measuring just 59mm in height, all models will offer 7.1-channel surround sound, supporting Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD audio formats.

The new DIGA high-definition DVD recorders are the DMR-XW300 with 500GB HDD and the DMR-XW100 with 250GB HDD, and the DMR-XW200V high-definition DVD/VHS combo recorder with 250GB HDD.

No word on a launch outside Japan.