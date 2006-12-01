  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Panasonic TV news

Panasonic's PT-AE1000E projector now available in the UK

|
  Panasonic's PT-AE1000E projector now available in the UK
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Panasonic’s high-end home cinema projector, the PT-AE1000E will soon be available in the UK, after originally eing previewed at the beginning of November.

The company's first LCD home cinema project supports 1080p and promises a native resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Panasonic claims that it boasts the highest contrast ratio, at 11,000:1, in its class; it also put out a brightness of 1,100 lumens, although images will have to be viewed in a very dark room in order to be seen to their full potential.

Panasonic has incorporated an aspherical glass lens system to ensure that high-def images are crisp and vivid; the device also includes C2Fine LCD panels and Dynamic Iris technology.

A Pure Colour Filter uses optical adjustment to achieve a “higher purity level” of the three primary colours, while a new filter reproduces accurately subtle variations.

Other professional technologies added to the device include a waveform monitor to measure the level of brightness output from a video signal source, and Ciema Colour Management to colour correct.

The 2x zoom and lens shift range ensure that a 100-inch diagonal image can be projected from as little as 1.24 meters.

Look out for the projector in select retail outlets this month for around £3,500

PopularIn TV
  1. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, release date, price and more on the set-top-box and Echo hybrid
  2. BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
  3. Fire TV Cube official: 4K HDR steaming with voice control for your TV, lights and everything else
  4. Amazon wins live Premier League football TV rights from 2019, to show on Amazon Prime
  5. What is Dolby Atmos?
  1. How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
  2. Apple adds Dolby Atmos to Apple TV 4K, will upgrade your library for free
  3. Last 10 seasons of Doctor Who now available to watch on BBC iPlayer for free
  4. How to watch UK TV online
  5. Panasonic UB9000 UHD Blu-ray player plugs the high-end gap left by Oppo
Comments