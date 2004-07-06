  1. Home
Panasonic launches DVD-LS50 portable DVD player

  Panasonic launches DVD-LS50 portable DVD player
Panasonic is introducing a new addition to its range of portable DVD players, the DVD-LS50. Offering multi-format playback, the 7in model can playback DVD-RAM, DVD-R, DVD-Video, DVD-Audio, CD, CD-R/RW, VCD and Super VCD, and MP3 and WMA.

More interestingly the player includes HighMAT technology, to allow users a more seamless way to play back content that has been downloaded or transferred from a PC. HighMAT (High-performance media access technology) has been developed by Panasonic and Microsoft to ensure that people can network between their computer and A/V equipment. It offers faster start up times and intuitive play lists for music tracks or images viewed through on-screen navigation.

The 7" Widescreen LCD boasts a VGA 1 million pixels while you can also tilt the screen for optimum viewing.

Panasonic believes that the DVD-LS50 is primed to give users powerful, high-quality sound through its built-in stereo speakers and have built-in Advanced Virtual Surround Sound to create a decent noise when playing back Dolby Digital encoded discs.

The DVD-LS50 is available from July 2004 at a RRP of £399

