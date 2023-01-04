Panasonic announced its new flagship TV model at CES 2023 in the form of the MZ2000, which will come in 55-inch. 65-inch and 77-inch sizes.

Panasonic has announced its latest flagship OLED TV series for 2023 at CES in the form of the MZ2000, which will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch sizes.

The MZ2000 boasts a new OLED panel called Master OLED Ultimate with a Micro Lens Array, which combined with a multi-layer heat management system and HCX Pro AI processor, is said to deliver around 150 per cent improvements to peak brightness compared to the company's 2022 flagship models. Improvements have also been made to picture processing, gaming and audio capabilities.

The MZ2000 has been colour-tuned by Stefan Sonnenfeld, who was a colourist on movies including Top Gun: Maverick and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and there is also an improved Filmmaker Mode to allow you to view content as the artist intended with upgraded colour temperature sensing.

Meanwhile, a Streaming 4K Remaster algorithm is onboard to identify the resolution of streamed content and analyse textures by area for a more detailed image.

For gaming, there is support for HDMI 2.1 key features, 4K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-low latency and input lag, VRR, and AMD Freesync Premium. The MZ2000 is also NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and there's a new True Game Mode too that brings the colour accuracy features, as well as Game Sound Modes.

In terms of sound, the Panasonic MZ2000 has an upgraded Bass Booster algorithm. An array of speakers - upward-firing, side-firing and front-firing - run the length of the TV behind the front speaker grille, designed for a fully immersive soundstage with Dolby Atmos.

There are three Sound Focus on board the latest TV: Pinpoint Mode, Area Mode and Spot Mode. Pinpoint Mode directs the sound to one specific point; Area Mode lets you shift the sound to a specific area of the room, while Spot Mode lets you boost the volume in one spot though still allows others to hear the sound.

Last but not least, the Panasonic MZ2000 features the company's latest smart TV OS - My Home Screen 8.0 - which supports all major video streaming services, whilst also offering improvements to the Bass Booster function, accessibility features and the myScenary function with new nature sounds in Dolby Atmos format.

Pricing and availability details for the Panasonic MZ2000 has yet to be announced.