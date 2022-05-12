(Pocket-lint) - Panasonic has announced the remaining TVs in its 2022 lineup.

The flagship Panasonic LZ2000 OLED TV was previously unveiled during CES 2022, but it's now been joined by the LZ1500, LZ1000, LZ980 and LZ800.

The Panasonic LZ1500 shares the same Master OLED Pro panel as the LZ2000, while the LZ1000 has a Master OLED panel. The LZ980 and LZ800 each feature the company's standard OLED configuration.

All of the 2022 OLED models feature improved peak brightness in comparison to their 2021 counterparts, they also feature True Cinema, Cinema, Filmmaker, and Professional modes, plus Panasonic's proprietary HCX Pro AI processor.

They also all sport Netflix Calibrated mode to ensure viewing on the streaming platform is presented as intended.

Game Control Board is also available across the range, as well as high frame rate and low latency support.

The Panasonic LZ1500 will be available in 65-, 55-, 48- and 42-inch screen sizes; the LZ1000 will be available in 65- and 55-inches; the LZ980 will be available in 65-, 55-, 48- and 42-inches; as will the LZ800 - which is a UK model only.

In addition to the new OLEDs, Panasonic has announced two "Core LED" TVs. One is for Europe only - the LX940 in 75-, 65-, 55-, 49, and 43-inches - while an LX800 Core LED model will be available in the UK too, at 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-, and 43-inch screen sizes.

Many of the same gaming and viewing experiences will be similar on the Core LED TVs to the OLEDs.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

Writing by Rik Henderson.