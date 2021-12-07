Apple TV+ comes to Panasonic's 4K TVs at last

(Pocket-lint) - Panasonic has announced that its 4K TVs can now access Apple TV+.

The dedicated app is now available on its televisions released in Europe from 2017 onwards, as long as they support the My Home Screen smart TV operating system.

This includes Panasonic TVs with the prefixes EZ, EX, FZ, FX, GZ, GX, HZ, HX, JZ, and JX.

If you own one of those sets, you should be able to find Apple TV+ in the Application View. It will also be placed on the Home Screen on some models.

Apple TV+ is the streaming service home of Ted Lasso - quite possibly the best comedy drama on TV today - and The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

Other Apple Originals include Foundation, based on the books by Isaac Asimov, See and the Tom Hanks' starrers, Finch and Greyhound.

It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and costs £4.99 per month standalone, or from £14.95 as part of an Apple One subscription that also includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage space.

The Apple TV app can also access shows and films you purchase through the Apple Store. Many legacy digital purchases were upgraded to 4K HDR a few years ago.