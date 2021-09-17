Disney+ now available on Panasonic TVs - finally!

(Pocket-lint) - In today's streaming-centric world, a TV is partly defined by what apps are available directly on the set. Until now Panasonic's 4K tellies had lacked Disney+ – but that's set to change.

The app will appear on Panasonic 4K sets that launched from 2017 onwards, meaning you needn't have a brand new 2021 telly to dig into Disney's super streaming app.

4K Panasonic TVs with my Home Screen OS

Model number prefixes: EZ, EX, FZ, FX, GZ, GX, HZ, HX, JZ, JX

Applicable regions: UK, European Union countries, Norway, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America

Panasonic says Disney+ will appear on its My Home Screen operating system: "On compatible TVs, the Disney+ app icon will become visible in the Application view, allowing viewers to enjoy Disney+ content with the "true to the creators' intent"," reads a line issued in a press release.

squirrel_widget_187869

Disney+ has become an essential streaming app for many households – those with kids, in particular, will know – as the home of shows from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Nat Geo, the likes of which you can't watch anywhere else.

It's all good news for Panasonic TV owners then – and with super OLED tellies, such as the JZ2000, already available, it'll help the company's 4K offering to be even more competitive in the market.