(Pocket-lint) - Panasonic has unveiled the OLED and LED TVs that will be joining the JZ2000 flagship already announced earlier this year, during CES.

Gaming is a big factor for Panasonic this year - with its Final Fantasy speaker too - and each of the new range have added features for console and PC gamers.

The OLED line-up expands with JZ1500, JZ1000 and JZ980 models. They will each be available in a new screen size - 48-inches - as well as 55 and 65-inches as previous generations.

The JZ1500 is the first second tier OLED TV from Panasonic to use the same panel as the top-of-the-range. It'll come with the Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel, same as the JZ2000.

All of the new OLEDs will run on the latest HCX Pro AI processor, which comes with a new Auto AI picture mode. This automatically assesses a picture to determine whether it is sports or cinema, for example, and adjusts the images respectively.

In addition, they will support Game Mode Extreme tech, which dramatically reduces latency. AMD FreeSync Premium is supported too. Each of the OLEDs will also have two HDMI 2.1 ports with all the benefits associated - including VRR.

The LED TV range will be lead by the JX940. There are also JX850 and JX800 models coming.

The JX940 will be available in screen sizes from 49 up to 75-inches. The JX850 and JX800 are effectively the same but for different markets/retailers.

They will be available in 40, 50, 58 and 65-inch screen sizes.

The JX940 boasts some of the features of the new OLED TVs, such as the HCX Pro AI processor and Auto AI. It comes with a 120Hz HDR Cinema Display Pro panel and supports VRR and High Frame Rate (HFR) technologies.

Dolby Atmos support is also built-in.

The main extra feature of the JX800 series is that it is the first Panasonic TV to use Android OS.

Filmmaker Mode will be found across all the range, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. All TVs mentioned will be 4K models.

The LED TVs will be available from May, the OLEDs from June 2021. Prices are yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.