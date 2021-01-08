(Pocket-lint) - While the all-digital CES 2021 is yet to get underway officially, companies are already announcing major products ahead of time. One of those is the Panasonic JZ2000 OLED TV - the brand's flagship 4K 120Hz set for the year.

It adds a number of new features to the Panasonic TV line, including super low latency for gaming and AI-powered picture auto-optimisation.

The new HCX Pro AI processor uses artificial intelligence to automatically optimise images and sound combined, to give you the best experience depending on the content type.

The set also comes with HDR10+ Adapative to dynamically adjust HDR images to look their best no matter the ambient lighting setup you have in the room. That means you should get the same outcome whether you are watching in daytime or at night, with warmer room lighting switched on. Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, Filmmaker Mode and HLG Photo are also included.

Panasonic claims that input lag for gaming is greatly reduced - down to 14.4ms from 21.6ms on last year's model - also thanks to the HCX Pro AI chipset. And, there is also a Game Mode Extreme option with support for variable refresh rate (VRR), high frame rate (HFR) and 120fps - as found on the latest Xbox consoles. Further spec, including number of HDMI 2.1 ports, will follow nearer launch.

HDMI Signal Power Link is also supported, to help with the user experience when using non-CES enabled devices, such as older PCs.

As well as side and front-firing speakers, the JZ200 has upward-firing speakers to provide a Dolby Atmos experience without needing a separate soundbar or system. It also includes its own subwoofer and the entire 125W sound system is tuned by Technics - Panasonic's audio brand.

The Panasonic JZ2000 OLED TV will be available in 55 and 65-inch screen sizes from early summer. Prices are yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.