Panasonic is adding an extra, affordable OLED TV to its 2020 line-up.

The Panasonic HZ980 series comes in two sizes - 55 and 65-inch - and sits as the entry point to the manufacturer's HZ OLEDs, with the HZ1000, HZ1500 and HZ2000 rounding out the range.

It starts at £1,699.99 in the UK, yet doesn't compromise on features and picture performance.

The 4K HDR set supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG (the format adopted by BBC, BT and Sky for HDR broadcasts). It is also Dolby Atmos-enabled, and comes with Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode for fine tuning pictures to suit movies the way they were intended.

Panasonic's proprietary HCX Intelligent Pro processing is on board, while a Netflix-Calibrated Mode enables content streamed via the platform to look at its best.

In/outputs include HDMI eARC (HDMI 2.1), while a subwoofer can be connected to the TV to enhance its Cinema Surround Pro integrated sound system. Bluetooth Audio Link allows for easy connection to wireless speakers and headphones.

Voice assistants are supported, with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility if you have a smart speaker nearby.

The set is Freeview Play-enabled too, to allow for instant playback of catch-up content by just scrolling backwards through the EPG.

The Panasonic HZ980 OLED TV series will be available in the UK in July.

