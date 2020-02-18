Panasonic is adding to its 2020 OLED TV range with a couple of extra sets on top of the HZ2000 shown at CES in January.

Like the top-of-the-range model, the Panasonic HZ1500 and HZ1000 OLED TVs will each sport Filmmaker Mode - the calibration tool that automatically selects the picture settings to best suit movies. When active, you will be able to watch them exactly as filmmakers intended, hence the name.

In addition, they will come with Dolby Vision IQ - an extension on Dolby Vision that takes into account ambience and viewing conditions to optimise pictures no matter your viewing circumstances.

The HZ1500 will also match the previously announced HZ2000 in offering built-in, upward-firing speakers, capable of accurately presenting Dolby Atmos soundtracks. The HZ1500 will come with Panasonic's proprietary 360-degree Soundscape technology, with an overall audio output of 80W.

All of the new OLED TVs will share the same fine tuning by Hollywood colourist Stefan Sonnenfeld and support HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG. They are planned to be UHD Premium certified too.

Each of the HZ1500 and HZ1000 sets will be available in 65 and 55-inch screen sizes. Panasonic's My Home Screen 5.0 will provide the smarts. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are supported for voice control.

Also announced are a trio of 4K HDR LED TV models that support Assistant and Alexa.

The range starts with the entry-level Panasonic HX800 series, to be available in 40, 50, 58 and 65-inch sizes.

The HX900 series will come in 43, 49, 55 and 65-inch screen sizes and adds a HDR Cinema Display - improving the maximum brightness.

It also sports a faster 100Hz screen refresh rate and HCX Pro intelligent processing to enhance images, especially when upscaled to 4K from SD and HD content.

Finally, the HX940 will come win 43, 49, 55, 65 and 75-inch screen sizes and share similar tech to the HX900. However, it adds Local Dimming Intelligent Pro tech, which "mimics the operation of thousands of virtual local dimming zones". Basically, you get better contrast.

Like the OLED panels, the LED TVs support all the modern HDR formats: HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG. And, Dolby Atmos audio decoding in on-board too.

We're yet to find out prices and availability for the new Panasonic TV line-up. We'll bring you more when we can.