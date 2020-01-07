The Panasonic HZ2000 is the company's flagship 4K HDR TV for 2020, having been announced at CES in Las Vegas.

It features a Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel and boasts both Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode to provide cinema-standard visuals. It also includes calibration settings and features that enable picture purists to set up the screen with exact precision. Even Dolby Vision content can be calibrated.

Filmmaker Mode was launched by the UHD Alliance at IFA in October last year and has the support of top class directors of the calibre of Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson.

It essentially changes the TV's settings to present movies exactly as the filmmakers intended, all through the touch of one button.

Dolby Vision IQ, on the other hand, intelligently optimises pictures automatically, regardless of ambient light or content type.

The HX2000 TV also supports HDR10+, HLG for broadcast and HLG Photo picture technologies.

In terms of audio, it features Panasonic's 360-degree Soundscape Pro system, which features upward-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos height channels support.

Multiple built-in speaker units create a spatial soundscape, with the system turned by the company's dedicated audio brand Technics.

Smart TV functionality is provided through the My Home Screen 5.0 platform - Panasonic's proprietary operating system. This includes Netflix, YouTube and the usual suite of streaming apps.

The TV is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate some of its features through voice commands if you have a supported smart speaker in listening distance.

The Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV will be available in 55 and 65-inch variants from summer this year.