Following on from 2018's superb FZ800 OLED TV, Panasonic's top-end telly for 2019 will be the GZ2000. It's an OLED panel with a number of firsts – the primary one being integrated up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers, which no TV has implemented before (LG hasn't been far off, though, with its included Atmos soundbar in some sets, like the W8).

For a number of years Panasonic's push with its high-end TV line has been all about 'as the Director intended', pulling on professional colourists from Hollywood to deliver close-to theatre-like results in the living room. The GZ2000 has the very same aspirations, building on years of experience for a picture perfect experience, embodying HDR10+ and Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) formats – again, the first TV to have both these formats, bringing the compatibility of its UHD Blu-ray players, which also support both, into the display space.

However, Panasonic doesn't build its own OLED panels – they're sourced from LG, as all such panels are in the industry – so it's this defined tuning and the HCX Pro Intelligent processor on board that enables the Japanese company to set its own standards. As we've said of previous panels, like the FZ802, it succeeds in delivering superb quality.

Sound is a big part of the GZ2000's proposition too: its speakers are tuned by Technics, while Dolby Atmos is available from relevant sources to make for a more immersive 3D-like soundscape. And with those up-firing speakers built into the set itself – something no other maker has offered to date – the soundscape ought to be convincing without the need for additional separates.

New software allows for customised screen layouts, while support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants means the GZ2000 can also integrate with the smart home and apps for a more dynamic user experience.

The Panasonic GZ2000 will be available in 65- and 55-inch sizes. There's no word on release date or pricing just yet.