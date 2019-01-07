Not content with a swathe of its Blu-ray players already on the market – including the top-end and rather excellent UB9000 – Panasonic has announced two more players at CES 2019: the DP-UB150 and DP-UB450.

Both new Ultra HD Blu-ray players support the HDR10+ high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos (DTS:X) sound, while the UB450 supports Dolby Vision HDR in addition.

While streaming has taken off in a big way, the physical media market has been performing well, with these two new players looking to offer high-quality playback for those seeking the additional quality – without the top-end cost of the aforementioned UB9000.

Both players support Hi-Res Audio playback, with the UB450 also offering twin HDMI outputs for isolating audio signals and transmitting separately to TV and additional AV kit. This means the player can output in Dolby Atmos where relevant for 3D-like sound.

So if you want more critical quality than Netflix and Amazon, these two players ought to offer a more affordable route into the physical media market – although pricing is yet to be announced. With 4K 60p support (at 4:4:4 output) the right 4K content will look extra special when paired with a quality HDR telly.