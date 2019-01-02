Panasonic CES 2019 press conference: How to watch it

Panasonic is a mainstay of CES and will be again this year. It will host its major CES 2019 press conference on the media day before the show opens and is likely to unveil its latest TVs at the very least.

Here then are the details on how to watch the event live.

Panasonic’s press conference at this year’s CES will be held on Monday 7 January 2018 from 10am Las Vegas local time. It will run for approximately 45 minutes and take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The press conference is open to the media and Panasonic representatives. But the company will livestream the show for everyone else to watch online. Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 10am PT

US East Coast: 1pm ET

UK: 6pm GMT

Central Europe: 7pm CET

Details of the livestream video are yet to be revealed, but we hope to host it here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, you should be able to catch it on Panasonic's various channels, including the US YouTube channel.

Panasonic is tight lipped about its CES 2019 plans at present. We do expect new 4K TVs, maybe even its first 8K set too.

There will likely be new 4K Blu-ray players and soundbars, maybe a camera or two as well.

You can catch up with all the latest news and rumours on products expected for CES 2019 in our handy round-up here.