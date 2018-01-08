Panasonic CES 2018 press conference: How to watch it

Panasonic will be at CES 2018 and will likely unveil new TVs.
The company is holding a press conference and will help kick off the world's-largest consumer electronics trade show with a 45-minute keynote address. Unlike other major players, such as Samsung and Sony, it hasn't revealed ahead of time what we should expect.
Still, here are the details on how to watch the event live.
When is the Panasonic CES 2018 press conference?
Panasonic’s press conference at this year’s CES will be held on 8 January 2018 (Monday) from 10am to 10:45am PST at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The press conference is open to the media, though Panasonic will live-stream the show all around the globe for others to watch. Here are the different local times:
- US West Coast: 10am PST
- US East Coast: 1pm EST
- UK: 6pm GMT
- Central Europe: 7pm CET
Can I watch the Panasonic CES 2018 press conference online?
You can watch a live-stream of the event here:
What can you expect at the Panasonic CES 2018 press conference?
Panasonic often uses CES to announce updates to TVs and other home entertainment devices. We'd put our bet on TV with updates to some of its high-end TVs and perhaps an update to its digital imaging offering, too. However, the company has also been working on automatic vehicles, Android automative experiences, robotics, and more, so the company could touch on these areas as well.
We’re working closely with Google to enable a pure Android Automotive experience. #PanasonicMovesUs https://t.co/r9Y5OIBZKY pic.twitter.com/P9lgO7HFt4— Panasonic USA (@PanasonicUSA) December 18, 2017