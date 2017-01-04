Panasonic EZ1002 4K OLED TV doubles-down on peak brightness for HDR thrills

At CES 2017 it's all about the tellies. And Panasonic is looking to make its mark in TV this year with a brand new Ultra HD 4K OLED, the EZ1002.

But this is no ordinary OLED: the EZ1002 is said to produce nearly double the brightness of a normal OLED panel for peak HDR (high dynamic range).

While Panasonic wrongly claims it's the first HDR-capable Ultra HD OLED TV in its press release - 2016's LG G6 OLED was Ultra HD Premium certified (but not necessairly brighter, we're awaiting official Panasonic specification) - the EZ1002 does come with a variety of other interesting features.

Principal to those is the so-called Absolute Black Filter which - and no prizes for guessing what this achieves - soaks up ambient light reflections for blacks said to be truer than they've ever been on an OLED telly before.

With HDR10 support, including the new Hybrid Log Gamma HDR format, and full DCI colour support, the EZ1002 is future-proofed to support all the high-dynamic range options of the future.

Add a "dynamic blade" speaker tuned by Technics and the EZ1002 looks to round off top picture with top quality sound.

The 65-inch Panasonic EZ1002 4K OLED HDR television will be availabile in Europe from June 2017. In terms of price, it's anyone's guess - but we wouldn't expect this HDR master to be budget, especially given where LG has positioned itself.