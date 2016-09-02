Panasonic 4K OLED TV for 2017 is coming - and looks like it'll be a stunner

First there was the Viera CZ950V: Panasonic's first 4K OLED television. A TV that we first laid eyes on back in January at the CES 2016 trade show; the very first THX certified 4K OLED, no less; a TV that, despite its £6,000 asking price, sold out its limited run of stock in little time.

Which is exactly why Panasonic is pushing forth a brand new OLED TV panel for 2017, name unknown. That hunger for the technology and for the inherent picture quality has made it a viable range to join the brand's LED-LCD range, as currently headed by the Viera DX902.

So what can we expect from this new Panasonic OLED panel? If the prototype model on display at the IFA 2016 show in Berlin is anything to go by then it'll be a super-slim telly. It's interesting to see it in the 55-inch form, which is a little smaller than the 65-inch only CZ950V - so we suspect the 2017 range will come in at least those two sizes, possibly more.

Presented with a white bezel - something unusual for Panasonic in terms of design - this less-than-a-finger-thick TV is a real slender stunner to look at. Ideal for wall-mounting without the overhang.

And if the CZ950V was anything to go by, which is a UHD Premium badged TV for the utmost quality, then we can expect the forthcoming panel's image-handling abilities to be top drawer.

Watching the pre-roll on the show floor at IFA and the blistering colours looked exceptional. And deep, deep blacks are a given too - which were almost indistinguishable from the surrounding black trim of the panel itself.

What we don't know is how much it will cost. But with OLED prices coming down, fingers crossed that it will shave a couple of grand off the earlier CZ950V and make it a more viable purchase for the ultra-keen home cinema enthusiast.