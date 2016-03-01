Panasonic UB900 Ultra HD Blu-ray player available from mid-April

One of the first Ultra HD Blu-ray players to hit the shelves will be the Panasonic UB900, meaning you'll be able to play your (as yet unavailable) Ultra HD Blu-ray discs in glorious 4K with HDR on your brand new television.

Panasonic has confirmed that the UB900 will be available in mid-April and that it will come with two free Ultra HD Blu-ray discs - San Andreas and Mad Max: Fury Road.

The UB900 is one of a new wave of Blu-ray players that support the new Ultra HD Blu-ray standard that will bring the highest quality next-gen experience to your TV.

Unlike a streaming service, which has been the main source of 4K content to date, Ultra HD Blu-ray with its 100GB optical discs will give you much more data. With a data rate of around 100Mbps, Ultra HD Blu-ray will give you visuals and audio far in advance of services like Netflix.

Our early and brief eyes-on the new discs, viewed on Panasonic's new DX902 television, reveal a noticeable boost in detail along with much more dramatic contrast thanks to HDR.

Panasonic hasn't confirmed the price, although the word on the street is that the asking price will be around £600 for the UB900 player.

We'll be sure to update you when we have concrete details, but being an Ultra HD early-adopter looks like it's going to be expensive.