Panasonic first to sign up to offer Freeview Play on its 2015 TVs and DVRs

Panasonic is the first TV manufacturer to confirm that its new sets will support the new Freeview Play platform.

Freeview Play is the free-to-air digital TV service's connected platform which will offer the ability to access catch-up content through a newly designed Freeview electronic programme guide, instead of having to find and open dedicated applications.

Launching later this year, Freeview Play will feature content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and 4oD. Demand 5, the catch-up service for the UK's Channel 5, will also be available through the platform, ensuring that all of the major broadcasters are covered. Others are expected to sign up in due time.

All of Panasonic's 2015 range of Viera TVs will feature Freeview Play. The company will also release standalone Freeview Play digital recorders at a later date.

Rival firm Vestel has also been announced as a Freeview Play partner.

READ: What is Freeview Play, when is it coming and how can I get it?

"We believe that Freeview Play will put viewers back in control and we’re delighted that Panasonic is our first TV launch partner," said Freeview managing director Guy North.

"Freeview Play will be integrated into a number of TVs in the new Viera range, giving people the freedom to choose across a range of price points. We look forward to welcoming more products from other partners later this year."

