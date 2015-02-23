  1. Home
Panasonic enters curved TV market: Viera CR850 heads-up 4K LED range for 2015

Panasonic has been behind the curve when it comes to curved TVs (terrible pun intended), only teasing a 4K prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show 2015. Now, at its annual company press conference, that model has been given a production name: the Viera CR850.

The first curved Panasonic TV due to market, the CR850 adopts a 4K LED Wide Colour Phosphor panel, which caters for native High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider colour gamut than the current television standard. It's essentially a natural competitor for Samsung's SUHD (quantum dot) range, but Wide Colour Phosphor is not the same technology - it's said to be not only brighter than its quantum dot equivalent, but 47 per cent more efficient too.

The Viera CR850 will be the company's top-of-the-line model, available in 55-inch and 65-inch formats only, cramming in all the latest technology, from 1600Hz motion and adaptive backlight dimming, to the latest 4K Studio Master Processor to make the most out of the panel.

It is also among the first TVs from the company to come with the Firefox OS smart TV platform. This presents content in three navigable "decks": the Live TV deck, Apps deck and Devices deck.

One of the operating system's major features is a search mode that will scan for content across a variety of video services, websites and your own connected external devices.

If curved isn't your cup of tea then the flat-panel Viera CX800 series will join the CR850. However, there's no final word on price of release date just yet, but more information as and when we have it.

