Panasonic's 2015 4K TVs are Firefox OS powered: CX850 is the new flagship

Panasonic has unveiled its 2015 range of top-flight televisions and they will be powered by Firefox OS.

Revealed on the opening day of CES 2015 in Las Vegas, Panasonic's new line of 2015 TVs includes the CX850, CX800, CX650 and CX600 series, all featuring a Firefox OS user interface.

In a move that many are sure to compare to LG's adoption of webOS, Firefox OS will let you customise the user interface for easy and quick access.

You'll also be able to easily move content to your TV for viewing and all you'll need is a device with a Firefox browser on the same network. That should make it really easy to view phone content on your TV.

You'll be able to pin functions, bookmark webpages and everything else you'd expect from a modern dynamic system. You'll get support for 4K streaming too.

There will also be voice control (on the CX850 models) and Xumo Guide, that will help you find content from a range of different sources.

The flagship CX850 models, available in 55 and 65-inch sizes, offer a wide range of image enhancements in Studio Master Drive and local dimming for purer blacks. The LED screens have THX 4K certification.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.