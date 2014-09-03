  Panasonic AX902 is a 4K Ultra HD TV with Amazon 4K and Netflix 4K

Panasonic has announced it will launch the AX902 4K Ultra HD LED LCD television this autumn. The television supposedly features Panasonic's best picture performance and home entertainment experience. In fact, the AX902 can adust to lighting conditions and will support Amazon 4K and Netflix 4K.

More specifically, the AX902 features Direct LED, full-array local dimming, and colour management technologies. The television also reads incoming video signal across 5 x 5 matrices of local dimming fields in order to adjuststhe brightness level of each field by fine degrees, provide smooth motion of bright objects, and offer high contrast ratio with deep blacks coupled with extremely fine gradation to retain detail.

"Furthermore to deliver the very best picture performance it is also necessary to analyse the lighting conditions in the room in which the TV is placed," Panasonic explained via a press release. "Accordingly, in another industry first, the AX902 explicitly links its video signal processing to ambient light levels in order to deliver picture quality which is a perfect match for your living room."

Beyond picture quality, Panasonic said the entire AX900 Series will be available in 65-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. The company apparently removed redundant hardware elements to make the AX902 appear minimalist and simple. The television will only feature glass and metal materials and "blends into the living space while adding a stylish touch to its surroundings".

As for hardware and software features, the AX902 features a quad-core Pro5 processor as well as the Beyond Smart feature set, which includes the My Stream function (learns what you like and displays a list of content recommendations), a user interface that flows and shows video playback in thumbnail form, the TV Anywhere function (transfer live broadcasts to mobile devices), an Info Bar (displays new info), a proximity sensor, and Face Recognition.

Connectivity options range from four 4K60p-supporting HDMI terminals and one DisplayPortTM that enables simultaneous connection of a 4K-compatible peripherals to the ability to play content with HDCP2.2 copyright protection and an H.265 (HEVC) decoder that can decode 4K content. The AX902 will also support 4K streaming. Panasonic is actually working with Netflix to ready 4K streaming by launch.

Panasonic is further working with Amazon to make the AX902 compatible with Amazon’s upcoming selection of movies and shows in Ultra HD quality.

No word yet on pricing or an exact release date - but stay tuned.