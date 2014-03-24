  Panasonic flagship Viera AX900 4K UHD TV coming Q3, AX800 and AS800 series for World Cup

Panasonic will introduce a new 4K UHD TV to the UK in autumn that will be its new flagship set, but is yet to reveal significant details on it. The Viera AX900 TV will have "as yet undisclosed picture quality and 'beyond smart' advances". It will feature advanced LED local light dimming properties.

Prior to that, and in time to capitalise on huge public interest in this summer's Brazilian World Cup, the manufacturer will release is AX800 and AS800 series, which feature 4K and 1080p panels respectively.

The Viera AX800 series, which was originally launched during CES in Las Vegas in January, comprises 50, 58 and 65-inch screen sizes. The panels are LED and have pixel resolutions of 3840 x 2160. They are 3D-capable too.

Each set in the range come with the company's proprietary Hexa Processing Engine Pro, plus advanced image processing and picture rendering, ensuring that HD content looks good when upscaled on the TV. They have 2,000Hz back light scanning too and the 4K Intelligent Frame Creation engine.

Local light dimming Pro is present on the sets, and they have THX 4K Display certification. HEVC codec compatibility ensures future-proofing.

The Veria AS800 range have several similar technologies, but are Full HD 1080p sets instead. They too have local dimming backlights and use a slightly cut-down version of the Hexa Processing Engine, but come with an IPS LED panel.

All of the televisions feature two HD TV tuners, so you can record one show and watch another if you plug an external hard drive or USB stick into the USB port.

The AS800 sets come in 47, 55 and 60-inch screen sizes.

Prices and UK release dates for the AX800 and AS800 ranges are yet to be revealed.