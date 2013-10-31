The day plasma died: Panasonic will stop making plasma screens from December
Today is a sad day for plasma TVs. Panasonic has announced that it will stop making the screens from December. As one of the greatest makers of plasma televisions, this must surely be the end for this type of TV.
After Pioneers's brilliant Kuro line bit the dust recently it was Panasonic that sat at the top of most plasma TV lists. But after investing heavily in a plasma screen factory it looks like Panasonic couldn't hit the sales of over 1,000 TVs a day it needed to make in order to retain value, and so it has sold up.
Many people prefer plasma to LCD or LED as it can achieve truer blacks and faster refresh rates - ideal for sports and movies. But with OLED on the horizon of affordable and 4K getting up to speed there's no place for the power-consuming, heavy, large and hot plasma TV anymore - even though it was cheaper for the quality than the competition.
Read: Panasonic TX-P60ZT65B 60-inch plasma TV review
Panasonic will stop production of new units in December with all operations to end by March 2014. So you've still got time to snap up one of the best HD TVs money can buy, the Panasonic TX-P60ZT65B.
